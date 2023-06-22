DSS Storms Bawa’s Office, House, Extends Investigation To Associates

The home and office of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have been searched by operative of the Department of State Services (DSS).

It was gathered that the secret police also invited Bawa’s close associates in the EFCC for questioning, over alleged mismanagement, misappropriation and diversion of proceeds of sold assets forfeited to the EFCC.

Recall that the suspended EFCC Chairman is currently in the custody of the DSS in Abuja, under investigation for alleged financial impropriety during his tenure as EFCC chairman.

According to reliable sources in a chat with PUNCH NEWSPAPER, DSS agents searched Bawa’s home in Gwarinpa, Abuja, in the presence of his wife and children.

The source who revealed that the DSS agents also searched Bawa’s office on the same day, added that they provided a search warrant for both locations.

The source stated, “DSS operatives stormed the EFCC Headquarters in Jabi on Saturday to search the office of the suspended chairman. But they presented a search warrant. Another set of DSS operatives also searched Bawa’s home in Gwarinpa, and they met his wife and children in the house during the search.

“Bawa’s close associates at the office were also invited for questioning this week, and they’re being probed on allegations of mismanagement, misappropriation, and diversion of proceeds forfeited assets sold under Bawa’s watch.”

However, the anonymous government source indicated that the DSS has not yet pressed charges against Bawa, as their investigation is ongoing.

“The DSS is yet to charge him to court because they’re still carrying out their investigation,” the source said.