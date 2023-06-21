U.S DEA Declares Nigerian-American Man Wanted For Drug Trafficking

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has declared a Nigerian-American identified as Oluwasheun Akorede, wanted for alleged heroin trafficking.

According to information on the DEA website, Akorede is 5’ 11 and was born in 1954.

His last known address was stated as Brooklyn, NY while his NCIC number is W322046805.

Further information put on the DEA website says Akorede weighs 190 and has black and brown eyes.

His jurisdiction was stated as the Eastern District of Michigan.

A footnote says the suspect may be armed and dangerous, urging the public not to attempt to apprehend him.

As stated on its website, the mission of the DEA is to enforce the controlled substances laws and regulations of the United States and bring to the criminal and civil justice system of the United States, or any other competent jurisdiction, those organizations and principal members of organizations, involved in the growing, manufacture, or distribution of controlled substances appearing in or destined for illicit traffic in the United States; and to recommend and support non-enforcement programs aimed at reducing the availability of illicit controlled substances on the domestic and international market.

Members of the public are urged to report tips on wanted fugitives to the US Marshals and if in imminent danger, call 911 or their local police immediately or contact the nearest DEA office with information.

Rewards are available at the discretion of the US Marshals Service.