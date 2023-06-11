Nigerian National Arrested With Drugs Worth Over N1.7m In India

A Nigerian national has been arrested in India for the alleged possession of mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 crore in Thane district, Maharashtra.

The arrest of the 35-year-old was confirmed by the Indian police on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

The anti-narcotics cell of the Mira Bbayander-Vasai Virar police acting on a tip-off, intercepted the accused at Mira Road area on Thursday, Inspector Amar Marathe said.

According to Inspector Marathe, the suspect attempted to flee but was pinned down by the police and taken to MVV Police station.

READ ALSO: 33-Year-Old Man Arrested For Drugging, Defiling 10-Year-Old Girl In Bauchi

The police team found 503 gm of mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 crore on the accused person during his interrogation and search.

A further probe revealed that the man was a resident of Pragati Nagar locality in Nallasopara and used to supply contraband to different parts of Mumbai and its adjoining areas.

“The accused, who was lodged at Yerwada Jail, had recently come out on bail in a similar case and some of his associates are also under scanner. A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered,” Inspector Marathe added.