NDLEA Uncovers Meth Lab In Lagos, Recovers Packs Of Illicit Drug

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) on Sunday revealed that its operatives have uncovered a secret laboratory producing deadly illicit substance, Methamphetamine, in a residential community located in Ikeja, Lagos state.

Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy said, “The clandestine laboratory located at No. 4 Bode Oluwo Street, Mende, Maryland Ikeja was stormed by anti-narcotics officers of the Agency on Tuesday 6th June after credible intelligence and surveillance confirmed the illicit substance was being produced in the duplex building.”

“At the end of the search, one kilogram of already produced and packaged methamphetamine, quantities of precursor chemicals and other items used for the production of the deadly drug were recovered from the house.”

He said efforts are on to apprehend the fleeing owner of the house.

In the same vein, officers of the Lagos Command of the Agency the previous day, Monday 5th June arrested two suspects: Wasiu Saliu and Afolabi Banjo with 247 kilograms of skunk at Oyingbo area of Lagos while Tijani Damilola was nabbed at Isheri with 12.5 litres of skuchies and 98kg of cannabis sativa belonging to a fleeing suspect was recovered at Akerele area of Agege.

Another 12.5kg of the same substance was seized from Adebowale Babatunde after his arrest at Mushin on Thursday 8th June.

Meanwhile, a consignment of 3.20kg skunk concealed in native black soap heading to the United Kingdom has been intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday 7th June and a freight agent involved in the attempt to export the illicit drug, Olowokudejo Oladele Tonyi arrested.

Similarly, a bid to export 3,000 pills of Tramadol 225mg concealed inside women hair attachments to Monrovia, Liberia, by a cargo agent, Akinwale Taiwo Bolutife, through the MMIA was thwarted by operatives who arrested him during the outward clearance of passengers at departure gate of terminal 2 of the Lagos airport.

In Benue, a suspect, Emmanuel Onah was arrested during a routine stop and search of vehicles at the Vandeikya check point with a total of 61, 790 pills of tramadol seized from him on Thursday 8th June, while another suspect, Ikenna Jonathan Udeze was nabbed at Otuo-Agor, Owan East LGA, Edo state with 208kg cannabis hidden in his Toyota Camry car marked ABJ 117 MR.

No less than 235 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 23.5 litres and 1,500 pills of Tramadol and Swinol were recovered on Friday 9th June from Agara Ogbonna, 35, along Owerri – Onitsha expressway, Imo state.

Opeeratives also in Ondo state arrested two suspects: Friday Augustine, 25, and Segun Akintudoye, 20, with 30kg cannabis at B-Ali Junction, Idanre and 10.4kg of the same substance were recovered from the home of a fleeing suspect at Oke Odowo, Idanre on Tuesday 6th June when operatives raided some drug joints in the town.

In Kebbi state, Alin Bala, 45, and Danzaki Alhaji, 52, were arrested on Thursday 8th June at Goran Maiyaki, Gwandu LGA with 5.9kg cannabis and 3,792 tablets of diazepam while 18-year-old Babangida Mande was nabbed on Friday 9th June along Mararaban Yauri-Kebbi road, with 6kg cannabis and 658 tablets of diazepam.

In Osun state, a total of 115.9kg cannabis was recovered from Adewole Abidemi, 31, who was arrested at Araromi Oke Odo in Ife South LGA; Raji Musa, 25, and Alominile Folashade, 34, nabbed at Gbokuta village in the same LGA on Monday 5th June.

Chairman/ChiefExecutive of NDLEA,Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd) commended the officers and men of the MMIA, Lagos, Imo, Kebbi, Osun, Benue, Edo and Ondo Commands for the seizures and arrests of the past week.

He, charged them and their counterparts across the country to remain vigilant and keep their focus on the corporate goal of the Agency.