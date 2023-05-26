NDLEA Raids Ogun Drug Joints, Atrests 17 Suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 17 suspects during raids of drug joints in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The suspects were said to have been caught with 6.2kg of drugs while a pistol was also recovered.

The Commander of Narcotics, NDLEA, Ogun State, Ibiba Odili, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Odili said the joint operation was carried out in partnership with the operatives of the 35 Artillery Brigade of Nigeria Army, Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Kidnap Syndicate Member, Four Suspected ‘One Chance’ Robbers, Drug Dealer In Delta

The Commander listed the raided drug joints to include those in the Obada, Lafenwa, Odo-Eran and Adigbe areas of the state capital.

According to her, two suspects were caught in possession of 2.5kg of cannabis sativa commonly known as marijuana.

She added that the operatives also recovered 1.5kg of the same substance that was abandoned.

Odili said, “The operation uncovered a locally-made pistol along with three cartridges, underscoring the dangerous link between drug trafficking and illicit firearms.

“Also, during the second phase, which resulted in the arrest of one suspect, 63 grams of cannabis sativa was seized while two drug users were apprehended.

“Additionally, a seizure of 1.1kg of abandoned cannabis sativa further disrupted the drug trade in the area.

“In the third and final phase of the operations, two drug users were apprehended while a seizure of 500 grams of abandoned cannabis sativa was recorded.

“The cumulative impact of all three phases revealed a chilling reality: a total of three suspects were apprehended, along with 14 drug users. The combined weight of the confiscated cannabis sativa amounted to a staggering 6.2kg abandoned and seized.”