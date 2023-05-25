Police Arrest Kidnap Syndicate Member, Four Suspected ‘One Chance’ Robbers, Drug Dealer In Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a member of a dreaded kidnap syndicate, four one-chance robbers and a suspected drug dealer in different parts of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, May 25, 2023, said one English Berretta, fifteen rounds of AK-47 ammunition, Indian hemp and other illicit drugs were recovered from the suspects.

“On 24/05/2023 at about 0215hrs, the commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS) SP Omouwuigbe Nosakhare, acting on credible intelligence about a suspect who hibernates somewhere in Warri but a member of a dreaded kidnap syndicate, led operatives of RRS and stormed his criminal hideout in Uvwie LGA of Delta State, where the suspect named Cyril Efe ‘m’ 25yrs of Ohorhe community was arrested. A search warrant was executed in his premises where one (1) English Berretta pistol and fifteen (15) rounds of 7.62mm AK-47 ammunition were recovered. Investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.

“On 24/5/2023, the Command’s Decoy squad led by the commander ASP Julius Robinson embarked on a covert operation. This operation was sequel to a previous complaint lodged by a victim of “one chance” robbery (name withheld) who was robbed by these syndicate on the 16/5/2023 at about 1900hours, along Benin-Asaba expressway close to Asaba airport, carting away her handbag and other valuables.

“On 24/5/2023, the operatives armed with technically derived information on the suspects trailed and arrested one Ananias Omachefu Akoji ‘m’ aged 31yrs of Kogi state but resident at Okwe, Asaba. The suspect led the operatives to Abraka market where the leader of the gang named Chinedu Sunday ‘m’ aged 33yrs, in whose possession the victims sim card was recovered and he was also arrested.

“During the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime and took the operatives to their hideout where properties of the victim and other suspected stolen items were recovered.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of two other suspects who usually buy some of these stolen items from them. They are all in custody, and investigation is ongoing.

“On 24/5/2023 at about 1000hours, operatives attached to Orerokpe Division, while on intensive stop and search/visibility patrol along Jeddo road, intercepted one Tuji Oyeniwe ‘m’ aged 38yrs, of small town street Jeddo community with a suspicious looking bag.

“The suspect was subjected to a search during which weeds suspected to be indian hemp and other hard drugs in large quantities were found in his possession and packaged in a mini rubber cups for sale.

“The suspect was promptly arrested and taken into custody. Preliminary investigation also revealed that he is suspected to be a notorious drug peddler in Okpe and environs. Effort to arrest his accomplices is ongoing.”