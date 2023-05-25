CJN Swears In 39 More Judges For 2023 Election Petitions

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoolaa on Thursday swore-in 39 additional members of the election petition tribunals for the 2023 general elections.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that the CJN administered the oath of office to the 39 judges on Thursday, giving them a deadline to meet the obstacles faced by the backlog of petitions.

Justice Ariwoola, while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at the main court room of the Supreme Court in Abuja, tasked the Judges to submit willingly to the sanctity of the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution in the discharge of their judicial functions.

The CJN admonished the appointees to live above board and to submit to the sanctity of the rule of law in the discharge of their judicial functions, stressing that the country needs peace “at this crucial phase”.

The CJN said, “You have just taken an oath that has not only imposed a course of upright moral undertaking on you but equally looped you with destiny.

“This is an enormous national assignment that will literally put the contents of your conscience to the test.

“No amount of homily can convey the enormity of this task. But suffice it to say that you are already initiating an interaction with history. Whatever action or inaction you exhibit today will serve as your testament In the annals of the Nigerian judiciary.