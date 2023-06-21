EFCC: Only Guilty Ones Are Afraid, Ortom Has No Hidden Skeleton — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Benue State chapter, Tuesday commended the immediate past governor of the State, Samuel Ortom, for honouring the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that the former governor was at the EFCC facility in Makurdi, the state capital, on Tuesday following allegations of embezzlement of public fund.

Ortom, according to reports, was grilled for about 11 hours by officials of the anti-graft agency before he was freed.

PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, in a statement, lauded Ortom, saying the ex-governor’s action shows he has no skeleton in his cupboard.

READ ALSO: EFCC Quizzes Ex-Benue Governor, Ortom Over Public Funds Misappropriation

“The former governor’s action also depicts him as a man of his word as it fulfils promises he made while in office that at the end of his tenure, he will be willing to give an open account of all that he did in execution of the mandate vested in him as governor by the Benue electorate.

“PDP notes that while this won’t be the first time a former governor will be answering questions before the anti-graft body, Ortom’s case is remarkably distinct for the lack of rancour and acrimony which usually attend such appearances.

“The party is satisfied that Ex-Governor Ortom’s conduct is a clear reflection of his having no skeletons in his cupboard, which he should be running away from, as ‘only the guilty usually are afraid.”