EFCC Warns Skit Makers, Movie Producers Against Unauthorised Use Of Jackets, Symbols

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a warning to content creators, skit makers and movie producers against the use of its branded jackets and symbols without authorisation.

The warning was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the commission’s spokesman, Wilson Uwajeren.

EFCC, via the statement, notified the general public that the use of the EFCC brand in movies without authorisation is illegal.

The statement reads partly, “While the Commission appreciates the desire by some operators in the creative sector to produce movies/skits with plots around economic and financial crimes, it is incumbent on such operators to seek the Commission’s authorisation, including vetting of scenes which purport to depict the operations of the Commission, to ensure that false or misleading messages are not passed to the public.

“The Public Affairs Department of the Commission is adequately equipped to work with motion picture practitioners desirous of partnering with the Commission in using films and skits to educate the public, especially the youth, on the dangers of economic and financial crimes.

“Anyone found acting contrary to this advisory shall henceforth be treated as an impersonator and dealt with accordingly.”