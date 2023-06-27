Golden Eaglets Forward, Akinkunmi Amoo Bags Prison Sentence For Sexually Assaulting Three Women In Denmark

Former Golden Eaglets star and FC Copenhagen of Denmark forward Akinkunmi Amoo who has been described as “Nigerian Messi” in the past, has bagged a one-year jail sentence after being found guilty of sexually assaulting three women by a Danish court.

It was gathered that Amoo, was first arrested on September 10, 2022, before being released on bail on October 7, shortly after Danish authorities filed criminal charges against him

Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet reported that Amoo was sentenced by a Danish court on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Reporting the outcome of the footballer’s trial, the newspaper said, “This is the outcome of the trial, which has been going on for most of June, where a top player in Danish football has been charged with rape in a sexual relationship other than intercourse, as well as attempted rape and violations of two more women.

“It happens after he was found guilty of all three charges in the Copenhagen District Court by a dissenting magistrate on Friday afternoon, and it was a shaken man who received his sentence as he stood there in the middle of the room and listened to the outcome.

“An unconditional prison sentence for one year. In the same case, the name ban in the case was extended because the defense and the convicted appealed the verdict on the spot. Ekstra Bladet protested against the continued name ban, but the court did not accept it.”

It is expected that Amoo will appeal the judgement.