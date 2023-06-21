‘Ignore Rumoured New Salary Structure, Committee Yet To Decide – Oyo Govt.

The Oyo State Government has stated that it is yet to approve a new salary structure for civil servants in the State.

Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, made the declaration on Thursday, to dispel the rumour.

“Although the government is working on reviewing the current salary structure, the committee set up for that purpose has yet to turn in its report.

“Therefore, the salary structure being circulated could not have emanated from the state government. It should thus be disregarded in its entirety.

“The committee was given eight weeks to report back to the state government. The state government is still considering further ways of easing the burdens.”