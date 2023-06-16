Man Electrocuted While Vandalizing Transformer In Kogi

A middle aged man identified as Alfa Olukuluku Kabiru was reportedly electrocuted while vandalizing an electricity transformer on Camp road in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The suspected vandal from Angwan-Masara street in Lokoja, was electrocuted on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

It was gathered that the police and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) officials removed the corpse of the victIm from the site and deposited it in a mortuary in Lokoja.

Reacting to the incident, the Lokoja Area Officer of AEDC, Engr. Michael Eneromi, said that the attention of the firm was drawn to a corpse at a substation along camp road.

He explained that the transformer has been a subject of repeated vandalization over a period, adding that the recent one that killed the unknown vandal was the fifth in the series.

“Just last week we fixed the transformer following a report by the community after it was vandalized. Yesterday following another report of vandalization on the same transformer, we sent a mail requesting for about N1.9m to fix the transformer,” he said.

Engr. Michael expressed gratitude that the recent electrocution of the vandal has exonerated staff of the AEDC from wrong insinuation made in public spaces that staff of the electricity company are behind vandalization of electricity infrastructure.

“This is my 20 years of working as a staff of NEPA, AEDC. I make bold to say never have there been incidents of vandalization by our staff. I’m happy that the people can confirm this alongside others in Lokoja that mischief makers are behind the wicked act.”

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP William Ayah, who confirmed the incident said the man was picked up at the transformer site in the Paparanda square, Lokoja, by police operatives.

“He was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja. His corpse was deposited in the said hospital by the men of the command,” he added.