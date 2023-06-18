NMA Laments Shortage Of Health Workers in Kogi, Requests Regular Payment Of Salaries

The Kogi State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has decried the shortage of qualified medical doctors in secondary and tertiary health institutions in the State.

The association in a communique issued at the end of its ordinary general meeting, also expressed displeasure over the “delay” in the payment of salaries of doctors in Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, and Prince Abubakar Audu Teaching Hospital, Anyigba.

The communique jointly signed by Baoku Olusola and Emmanuel Kelvin, the association’s chairman and secretary, read: “We are dismayed by the human resource and manpower gaps in various health institutions at all levels in Kogi state; this is not a good omen for the health sector in the state.

“We are urging the state government to recruit more qualified doctors to fill up available gaps in various health institutions in the state and ensure regular payments of salaries of doctors and other health workers in specialist hospital, Lokoja and Prince Abubakar Audu Teaching Hospital, Anyigba.

“We appeal to the governor of the state to approve and implement various welfare packages for doctors in the state, including but not limited to the new hazard allowance.”

The association, however, commended Yahaya Bello, governor of the state, for investing in the provision of critical infrastructure in various health institutions in the state.