Okorodudu, Nigeria’s Boxing Legend Dies At 64

Legendary Nigerian boxer Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Okorodudu, Wednesday, passed away in a Lagos State hospital after battling illness for weeks.

His daughter Emily and Secretary General of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, Remi Aboderin confirmed Okorodudu’s death at age 64.

Speaking on the death of her father, Emily told Brila FM radio: “He was sick, he had diabetes and that was what led to the stroke.

“He’s no longer in the hospital, he has been taken to the morgue already. We’re holding up.”

The late boxer who was born on 24th May, 1959, represented Nigeria in the men’s middleweight boxing event at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

He took part in the 1979 National Sports Festival and won a gold medal.

At the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia he won bronze for Nigeria.

Okorodudu had 83 amateur fights and 40 professional bouts between 1986 and 1992.