Physically Challenged Lawmaker Emerges Adamawa Assembly Speaker

A physically challenged lawmaker representing Hong Constituency, Barthiya Wesley, has emerged the Speaker of the 8th Adamawa State House of Assembly.

Following his election, Wesley became the first physically challenged person to be elected leader of a legislature, a key frame of government.

Wesley who was not born with a disability, survived a crash earlier in life, leaving him with one of his arms amputated.

The lawmaker’s election as Speaker is seen as a new chapter in Nigeria’s democracy.

It is also a major milestone for category of persons demanding inclusion and protection through the promulgation of various instruments of the law to enable them enjoy full equality under the law.

Barthiya, a second term lawmaker elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), takes over as Speaker from Aminu Iya-Abass following his elevation as Senator representing Adamawa Central Zone in the National Assembly.

Wesley, who was elected in 2019, emerged as one of the youngest lawmakers ever elected into the state legislature in his late 30s and made his mark through exceptional representation and unmatched constituency project delivery for his Hong Constituency, a feat that was rewarded with massive margin of wins for the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

Information Nigeria reports that the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, in its 61st session of the General Assembly by resolution A/RES/61/106, states the criteria that establish disability.

”Persons with disabilities include those who have long-term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairments, which, in interaction with various barriers, may hinder their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others,” the criteria states.