Nigerian Man Wanted For Job Scam Flees As Police Arrest His Indian Wife

Police in Old Goa, India have busted a job racket involving a Nigerian man and arrested his wife, Laura Fernandes.

Old Goa PI, Satish Padwalkar, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, June 12, 2023, said the accused and her husband ran advertisements in local newspapers, using overseas jobs as lures.

“The lady along with her Nigerian accomplice then collected money and passports from the gullible goans on the pretext of providing jobs abroad. After receiving the money, the accused started stonewalling the victims,” Padwalkar said.

Padwalkar said a complainant came to the police station and told the cops that he paid Rs 40,000 for a job. He said he was forced to approach the police when the so-called recruiters began dodging his calls.

Upon information of the same, the Old Goa police reached Panaji and laid a trap and reached early at the spot where the lady was supposed to collect money from another victim on Sunday, June 11.

However, the accused lady sensed the presence of the police and tried to flee but was caught in a chase. But her Nigerian husband managed to escape.

Padwalkar said police are suspecting that many Goans have been duped by the accused and it could be a larger game of Nigerian fake job racket. Further investigations are underway.

“The matter is being investigated. We have arrested Fernandes and she has been remanded in four-day police custody,” the officer added.