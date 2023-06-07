Police Arrest Ex-Ogun NNPP Chair, Oginni Over Alleged Fraud, Money Laundering

Former Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ogun State chapter, Olaposi Sunday Oginni, has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Oginni was reportedly arrested over allegations bordering on financial misappropriation, fraud, money laundering, among others.

According to Daily Post, the former chairman was arrested on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State, capital by a team of police detectives from Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Oginni was detained at Lafenwa Police Station, Abeokuta. He was later whisked away to Police Headquarters, Abuja on Wednesday.

It was further gathered that Oginni’s arrest followed a petition sent to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, by E.A Igwe & Co on behalf of the board of trustees and members of NNPP.

The petition with Ref EAV/MISC/05/1992/2023, was dated May 20, 2023 and titled “Call for the arrest of the culprits and to subject them to the full wrath of the law”.

The petitioner noted that the main culprit was guilty of money laundering.

The petition reads, “It is our further information that the culprits are also guilty of gunrunning, which most of them used during the just concluded election in some states, including Ogun. We are informed by our clients, and we verily believe same that the relevant facts-in-issue are as stated hereunder for your perusal.

“It is our instruction that these culprits are hell-bent and had conspired amongst themselves to deliberately destabilize and frustrate the activities of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) at the party secretariat situate and lying at No. 11 Mahatma Gandhi Street, Area 11, Garki Abuja for no justifiable reason save to project their evil plot by attacking the party secretariat.

“The main culprit is guilty of money laundering charges and will not stop in such a boastful act unless arrested and subjected to the full wrath of the law. It is our further information that the culprits are also guilty of gunrunning, which most of them used during the just concluded election in some states including Ogun State. The culprits are also fingered to be financing terrorism contrary to Section 25 of the Money Laundering Act”.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola confirmed the arrest.

In her reaction, Odutola noted that a team of investigators came from Abuja on investigation activities and arrested the former NNPP chairman over unlawful possession.

She added that Oginni was detained in Lafenwa division and was taken to Abuja early this morning.

“A team of investigators came from Abuja Command on investigation activities and arrested the person you are asking about for unlawful possession. He was detained in Lafenwa division, and early in the morning, the suspect was taken to Abuja. The command did not arrest him, but detectives from Abuja Command, Lafenwa was the division where he was detained,” Odutola added.