President Tinubu Suspends Emefiele As CBN Governor

President Bola Tinubu has suspended Godwin Emefiele as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect,” the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Willie Bassey said in a Friday statement.

“This is a sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) [Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi], who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.”

The development is coming less than two weeks after President Tinubu assumed office and months after the CBN’s heavily-criticized naira swap.