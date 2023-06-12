Subsidy Removal: Edo Govt. To Provide Free Internet Service For Workers

The Edo State Government has said it will provide 24-hour free Wi-Fi service in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other public places in the State to ensure unlimited internet access to workers in the wake of the three-day weekly work schedule for civil and public servants.

The provision of free internet, the government said, is part of efforts to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

In a statement, the Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, said the government is committed to ensuring optimal productivity and efficiency amid the new work schedule, noting that the free Wi-Fi service will guarantee free internet access to workers and others who need internet connectivity to perform their duties and reside in proximity to the designated locations covered by the Wi-Fi service.

According to the Head of Service, the locations with installed free Wi-Fi include the School of Nursing, Limit Road/Sapele Road; Pensions Bureau, Ring Road Roundabout; Victor Uwaifo Centre, Airport Road; Civil Service Commission, Sapele Road, and the John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA), Central area Road/Igbinedion Road.

Okungbowa further stated that each of the sites offers approximately 180 degrees of coverage.

“The Edo State Government is launching 24-hour free Wi-Fi service in various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) as well as other public places across the State to provide unlimited internet connectivity to our workers in light of the recent three-day weekly work schedule being implemented by the state government as part of the measures to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

“In our commitment to the welfare of our workers and ensuring optimal productivity and efficiency amid the new work schedule, we recognize the importance of internet access in enabling our workers to carry out their duties effectively as all our services have been digitalised in the State through the e-gov platform.

“Therefore, we have taken the step to provide free WiFi service, which guarantees internet connectivity to workers and others who rely on the internet to perform their tasks and reside in proximity to the designated locations covered under this service.

“The service is currently available in different locations within the state, including the School of Nursing along Limit Road/Sapele Road, the Pensions Bureau at Ring Road Roundabout, the Victor Uwaifo Centre on Airport Road, the Civil Service Commission on Sapele Road, and JOOPSA situated in the Central Area Road/Igbinedion Road vicinity. Each of these sites offers approximately 180 degrees coverage from the point of presence.”

“While we encourage all workers and individuals residing near the designated locations to take full advantage of this free internet access service, we reaffirm the Edo State Government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for our workers, and assure that the government will continue to explore innovative solutions to support workers’ productivity and welfare.”