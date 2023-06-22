Tinubu Hasn’t Approved Salary Review For Politicians, Others — Alake

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake on Thursday declared that reports of a salary increase for political office holders and judicial officers were not true.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) debunked media reports claiming that it has approved the increment of salaries of political office-holders, judicial and public office holders by 114 percent.

RMAFC Public Relations Officer, Christian Nwachukwu, said President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is yet to approve any such increase.

However, Mr. Alake while reacting to the report, said, “We have followed with consternation the viral story of the purported 114% increase in the salary of the President, Vice President, elected Federal and State political office holders and judicial officers.

He added that; “We state without any equivocation that President Bola Tinubu has not approved any salary increase, and no such proposal has been brought before him for consideration.

“the misinformation was, obviously, contrived to create ill-will for the new administration, slow down the upward momentum and massive goodwill the Tinubu-led administration is currently enjoying among Nigerians as a result of its fast paced, dynamic and progressive policies.

“It is important to reiterate to journalists, media managers, and members of the public that stories on government activities and policy issues that do not emanate from approved official communication channels should be ignored.

“Media practitioners are enjoined to, at all times, cross-check their stories to ensure accurate reportage, which is the hallmark of responsible journalism.”