Tinubu Renames 15 Federal Airports After Buhari, Usman Dan Fodio, Awolowo, Okadigbo, Others

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has renamed 15 federal airports after some prominent Nigerians.

This update was contained in a memo by the Federal Ministry of Aviation dated June 1, 2023, and signed by Director of Airport Operations, Joke Olatunji.

The statement revealed that the President renamed the airports as part of reforms of the Aviation sector.

The Maiduguri Airport was renamed after former president Muhammadu Buhari, Port Harcourt Airport was renamed after Obafemi Awolowo, while the Nasarawa Airport immortalised the late founder of the Sokoto Caliphate, Usman Dan Fodio.

READ ALSO: Appointments Of Service Chiefs Meaningless Without Nnamdi Kanu’s Freedom – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Moreso, the Airport in Benin was renamed after the late Oba of Benin, Oba Akenzua II, Ebonyi Airport after the late Senate President Chuba Okadigbo, and the Ibadan Airport after the late Premier of the old Western Region, Ladoke Akintola.

Below is the full list of renamed airports:

1. Akure Airport – Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu

2. Benin Airport – Oba Akenzua II

3. Dutse Airport – Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi

4. Ebonyi Airport – Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo

5. Gombe Airport – Brigadier Zakari Maimalari

6. Ibadan Airport – Samuel Ladoke Akintola

7. Ilorin Airport – Gen. Tunde Idiagbon

8. Kaduna Airport – Hassan Usman Katsina

9. Maiduguri Airport – Gen. Mumammadu Buhari

10. Makurdi Airport – Joseph Sarwuan Tarka

11. Minna Airpor – Mallam Abubakar Imam

12. Nassarawa Airport – Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio

13. Osubi Airport – Alfred Diete Spiff

14. Port Harcourt Airport – Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo

15. Yola Airport – Lamido Aliyu Mustapha