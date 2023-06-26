No Approval For Abuja Tariff Increase Yet – AEDC Debunks Planned July 1 Hike

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), on Monday, appealed to its customers to disregard the planned tariff increase as approval for such an increment had not been received.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that AEDC in a Sunday statement disclosed it will increase tariff due to the fluctuating exchange rate in the country.

“Effective July 1st 2023, please be informed that there will be an upward review to the electricity tariff influenced by the fluctuating exchange rate.

“For customers, with a prepaid meter, we encourage you to consider purchasing bulk energy units before the end of this month as this will allow you to take advantage of the current rates and potentially make savings before the new tariffs come into effect.

“For those on post-paid (estimated) billing, a significant increment is imminent in your monthly billing, starting from August,” the statement had revealed.

However, the AEDC management in the appeal via a statement said, “Please disregard the circulating communication, regarding the review of electricity tariffs.

“Be informed that no approval for such increments has been received. We regret any inconvenience.”