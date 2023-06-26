FG Declares Wednesday, Thursday As Eid-El-Kabir Holidays, Urges Nigerians To Embrace Peace

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29, 2023 as Public Holidays.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the declaration is in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“In the spirit of this special occasion, during which we commemorate the great virtues of obedience, sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibraheem (Peace of Allah be upon him), Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians are enjoined to make sacrifices for the growth and development of our communities and our great country, Nigeria.

“We are hopeful that the prayers and sacrifices that come with this great celebration as well as the message of Eid-ei-Kabir will bring about peace, unity and progress in Nigeria”, she stated.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will return to Nigeria before Wednesday.

According to the presidency in a statement released over the weekend by his media aide, Dele Alake, it was announced that Tinubu would be back in the country in time for the Eid-el-Kabir festival, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

“Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit,” a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, read.