Tribunal: PDP To Close Case On Thursday, Present 70 Witnesses As Tendered Documents

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will close their case on Thursday, June 22.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that during the preliminary hearing in the case, it was indicated their intention to call 100 witnesses, they called 25 as of June 19.

Addressing the press, counsel to PDP, Chris Uche said they had fielded 25 witnesses and would make it a round number of 30. The 70 remaining witnesses would come in the form of tendered documents.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that PDP decried over the difficulties encountered in getting Certified True Copies (CTCs) of documents out of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of their petition challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), the PDP’s Counsel said INEC brought the CTC of the voter register for the Federal Capital Territory, although not all, and they wished to tender them as exhibits.

INEC and the All Progressives Congress (APC) including Counsel to Tinubu all objected to the admissibility of the document. The court however admitted it as evidence.

Uche further expressed displeasure that they had applied for a CTC of a subpoena since May 26 and INEC had just produced it, making it difficult to work on.