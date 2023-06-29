Unlawful Detention: ‘We’ll Appeal Court Ruling Ordering Ex-JAMB Registrar, Ojerinde’s Release’ — ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Wednesday, said it will appeal a court verdict ordering the immediate release of former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dibu Ojerinde.

Information Nigeria had reported how the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered ICPC to release Ojerinde and pay him the N1million over unlawful detention.

The presiding Judge, Obiora Egwuatu, also awarded N200,000 fine against the ICPC as the cost of instituting the suit against the former JAMB registrar.

Azuka Ogugua, ICPC spokesperson, via a statement said the commission “intends to appeal the ruling of the court.”

READ ALSO: Court Fines ICPC N1.2m Over Unlawful Detention Of Ex-JAMB Registrar, Ojerinde

“The anti-corruption agency had a valid warrant issued by the chief judge of the federal high court dated 6th December, 2022.

“Ojerinde had used several false names, aliases and forged means of identification such as Akanbi Lamidi, Adeniyi Banji, Habibulahi Lamidi, Joshua Olaniran Olakuleyin, etc to perpetrate his corrupt practices through various bank accounts and still retains the resources and influence to evade justice,” Ogugua added.

The ICPC however furthered that it remains undaunted and will continue to discharge its responsibilities with diligence and professionalism.