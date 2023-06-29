‘No Normal Human Being Can Carry Nigeria’s Weight, Pray For Tinubu’ — Gbajabiamila

Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, Wednesday, said no ordinary human being can carry the weight of Nigeria except with the help of God.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who spoke after observing the Eid al-Adha prayer in Lagos State, said it is a “difficult time for Nigeria.’

Expressing optimism that the country would weather the storm, Gbajabiamila asked Nigerians to always pray for Tinubu.

“It is a difficult time for Nigeria but we will turn that corner. What the president needs from you today and tomorrow is your prayer.

“The weight of Nigeria is not the weight any normal or ordinary human being can carry except with the help of Almighty Allah.

“It is evident therefore that Almighty Allah is with our president. He is carrying the weight for him,” Gbajabiamila added.