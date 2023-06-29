More Trouble For Nigerian Superstar, Davido As French Lady Accuses Him Of Impregnating Her

A French lady identified as Ivanna Bay, has taken to social media to reveal that she is also pregnant with Davido’s child.

This is coming hours after a US-based model, Anita Brown alleged that Davido impregnated her and asked her to abort it.

Taking to Instagram, Ivanna revealed that she is also pregnant with Davido’s child.

She said she didn’t know she was not the only one Davido got pregnant.

READ ALSO: American Lady Accuses Davido Of Impregnating Her, Leaks Private Chats

She wrote: “I woke up this morning to see that I’m not the only woman David got pregnant.

“I’m just so disappointed in this kind of man. Women, be careful. I’m still pregnant. So see you in less than 9 months now.

“So just tell me, how many baby mama do you have, should we just be ready for a soccer team?”

See post below: