Shehu Sani Berates Buhari Over Alleged Agreement With Tinubu Not To Be Probed

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator has mocked former President Muhammadu Buhari after he reportedly pleaded not to be probed by his successor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Information Nigeria understands there are claims that Tinubu had assured Buhari that he won’t probe him and his close aides.

According to the socio-political commentator, Buhari was allergic to being probed and blamed after he did same to his predecessor.

READ ALSO: Support Tinubu, Renounce Support For Peter Obi – Ohanaeze Ndigbo To Igbo Leaders

He also recalled via Twitter that Buhari blamed the previous administration for Nigeria’s problems while in office.

“They arrogantly oppressed, dispossessed, and killed the poor and the innocent and without remorse seek divine blessings for their injustice and inequity.”

“Buhari probed and blamed all the ills and vices of this country on the previous administrations but he is allergic to being probed and blamed,” he tweeted.