Support Tinubu, Renounce Support For Peter Obi – Ohanaeze Ndigbo To Igbo Leaders

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, apex Igbo social-cultural organization, has disclosed what will make President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hearken to the cries of the South-East zone.

According to Okechukwu Isiguzoro, a factional Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Tinubu would pay attention to South-East when governors from the region and Igbo leaders support him.

Isiguzoro further asserted that Igbo leaders pushing Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, to unseat Tinubu will fail. He however charged them to withdraw their support from Obi and extend it to Tinubu.

“The Southeast governors should openly declare their support and work with Tinubu, irrespective of party affiliation.

“Those of them supporting Peter Obi should renounce it and openly declare for Tinubu because what we have seen is that the ruling party has two states, APGA has one state, and the Labour Party and PDP have one state each in the Southeast.

“So, at this point, they should declare their open support for Tinubu. These are the things that would make Tinubu listen to the pleas of the Southeast.

“Those Ohanaeze and Igbo elders hiding under Peter Obi and pushing him to unseat Tinubu will never succeed; no power on earth can unseat Tinubu. We will ensure that all those unrepentant elders are made to support and work with Tinubu,” he said in a chat with Daily Post.