American Lady Accuses Davido Of Impregnating Her, Leaks Private Chats

Anita Brown, an Americian entrepreneur and porn star has accused popular Nigerian singer, Davido of impregnating her.

In a trending video that surfaced in the social media on Tuesday, Anita claimed that she did not know the singer was married to his long time girlfriend, Chioma Rowland.

Anita maintained that she was not interested in messing up Davido’s marriage, saying that the marriage was already messed up as the singer was always with her whenever he visited America despite being married.

She further stressed that they have been together since 2017, claiming that the singer wanted her to help him get back on his feet after losing his first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Speaking in the viral video, Anita said, “Never in my life have I ever needed clout. I’ve been popular all of my life from preschool and on.

“I have never had to expose nobody famous, y’all never even heard my business in relation to any of those kind of categories because it’s unnecessary for me.

“But what is now necessary for me is to speak up for myself cause i wont let people throw dirt on my name, lie or play with my integrity or name.”

In another post, Anita continued saying, “I give a man, Life. I speak life into people. He wanted me to help get back on his feet.

“On some friendship, calm ish. So stop trying to make me into some evil clout chasing weirdo. YUCK! And clearly he said it, it’s been plenty of us that got pregnant since 2022. Until now. Apparently, they got rid of their babies.”

