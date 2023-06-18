“Most Beautiful Girls In Nigeria Are From My Wife’s Home State” – Davido

Popular Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has asserted that the most beautiful girls in Nigeria are from his wife, Chioma’s home state (Imo State).

He made the assertion while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of the Drink Champs podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E and DJ EFN.

The ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner was asked where the most beautiful girls are from, and he replied that wherever his wife is from is where the most beautiful girls are.

He said, “The most beautiful girls in Nigeria are from Imo State; where my wife is from.

“Wherever my wife is from, that’s where the most beautiful girls are.”