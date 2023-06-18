‘Invite Nnamdi Kanu To Round Table, Ignore Dokubo, He’s Enemy Of Government’ – Ohanaeze Youths Tell Tinubu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has slammed former Niger Delta militant leader Asari Dokubo for calling on the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Igbo group urged President Bola Tinubu to ignore the likes of Dokubo and invite Kanu for a round table discussion.

INFORMATION NIGERIA had reported that Dokubo, while speaking to journalists after a meeting with President Tinubu, branded the IPOB leader a criminal; and asked the president not to release the IPOB leader.

Dokubo said, “His release would fuel impunity; during EndSars, Nnamdi Kanu was walking free. What did he do? He poured petrol on the flames of EndSars. Now, he has been caught. What of the people who have died? This is a criminal. He should face the law.”

His statement has continued to draw the ire of Ndigbo, with many accusing him of reaching beyond his bounds.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, he accused Dokubo of being sponsored by those who want to destabilise President Tinubu’s government.

Okwu said it was unthinkable that at a time many patriotic citizens of the country were thinking of ways to unite the country, Dokubo who postures as a ‘son of the President’ was busy throwing up ideas that would further polarise the country.

“We have always known Asari Dokubo as a rabble rouser who is not interested in the progress and prosperity of this nation.

“This is a man who had been in the creeks for years sabotaging the country’s economy. We all know what it is to sabotage the economy of a country- what other crime could be more than this?

“But curiously, the same man who claims to have repented, even when his boys are still in the creeks, has the temerity to brand Nnamdi Kanu a criminal.

“When did Asari Dokubo become a court of competent jurisdiction to decide who is a criminal? He has only taken his hatred for Ndigbo too far,” Okwu said.

The Igbo group urged President Tinubu to ignore Dokubo and his ilks “who are not in any way interested in the positive future of the country but their selfish gains.

“Mr President made it clear that he is ready to unite the fragmented country he inherited from the past administration and he has been so much applauded for this.

“We urge Mr President to go ahead and not allow his administration to be derailed by hypocrites like Asari Dokubo who want to feed fat from any form of crisis in the country. Mr President should be wary of him and his sponsors who are enemies of the government.

“The Federal Government should do well to invite and engage Nnamdi Kanu and other agitators. They are fighting for justice and marginalisation. If the government could engage members of Boko Haram who have killed and maimed millions of people, it should not find it hard engaging the agitators.

“Mr President is one of those who vehemently fought in favour of democracy and justice in the past; he should give a listening ear to Nnamdi Kanu.”

Ohanaeze, however, warned Dokubo “to desist from any further attempt to use Nnamdi Kanu’s ordeal to promote his personal interests.

“Enough is enough; we warn him to henceforth stop using Ndigbo as an avenue to promote his ego. Everyone knows he has personal issues with Nnamdi Kanu.”