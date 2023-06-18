Temi Otedola Reacts As Daniel Regha Slams Mr. Easy For Turning Her To Lord Of The Rings

The daughter of a famous Nigeria billionaire, Temi Otedola, the fiancée of popular music star and record label boss, Mr Eazi, has reacted to the controversial twitter influencer, Daniel Regha, for criticizing her engagement and the delayed progress of their wedding plans.

Daniel recently slammed DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola regarding their engagements and questioned why they chose to get engage, if they had no intention of getting married within a short while.

In a tweet, Daniel pointed out that Cuppy has been engaged since November 2022, while Temi Otedola had Eazi propose to her in April 2022, yet there are no visible indications of their nuptial.

Daniel wrote: “Cuppy has been engaged since November 2022; while her sister Temi got engaged since April 2022, but there’s no proof that Mr Eazi has tied the knot. Why rush engagement if there was no plan on getting married within 3 to 6 months? It’s not like money is a problem. No offense”.

Merely two hours later, Temi Otedola responded to the media personality, emphasizing the importance of him minding his own business and focusing on his life.

“Never forget rule no 1: mind yo business,” she wrote.