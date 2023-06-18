Dhul Hijjah Crescent Sighted, Muslims To Observe Eid-El-Adha June 28

The crescent moon marking the start of the month of Zil Hajj has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, the country’s Supreme Court announced.

According to the announcement, Monday, June 19th, 2023, will mark the start of Zil Hajj.

Consequently, the annual Hajj pilgrimage will fall on Tuesday, June 27th, and Eid Al Adha will be observed on Wednesday, June 28th.

READ ALSO: Complete Hajj Payment By April 21 Or Loss Slot – Kano Pilgrims Board Warns

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to make an announcement regarding their own crescent sighting later today.

Traditionally, both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, along with several other Gulf countries, observe Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Adha on the same days.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar called on Muslims this Saturday to keep an eye out for the Zil Hajj crescent moon beginning on Sunday.

His directive was included in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs for the Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

Zil Hajj is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar.

It’s a significant time for Muslims globally, as they perform their annual Hajj pilgrimage and celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The Sultanate Council’s statement expressed prayers that Allah would assist all Muslims in fulfilling their religious duties during this sacred period.