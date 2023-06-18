“I Didn’t Know My Family Was Rich While Growing Up” – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed he was not aware that his family was wealthy while growing up.

He said he only got to know that his dad, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, was rich when he was 13.

The ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner disclosed this while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of Drink Champs podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

He said, “As much money that I have been seeing, all these rich this, rich that. My dad is very disciplined.

“I ain’t know we had money till I was 13. My dad was a billionaire driving a Honda Accord. Let me tell you how I knew he was lit. So, there was an explosion and a lot of houses got destroyed including our first house that we have been since when I was a kid. When that happened, we had to leave that day because the house got so f*cked up.

“So, my mum was like, David, we are leaving, we are going to the new house. I was like, ahnn! New house? He [my dad] has been building the house in another part of the town since but I didn’t even know. We started driving, when he got there, it was mad. Big crib. He still stays there now. I was like, mummy, what’s going on? That was when I started realising that my dad was rich.”