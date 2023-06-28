Sallah: ‘Support, Have Hope In Tinubu’ – Apapa’s Labour Party Faction Begs Nigerians

As Nigerians joined Muslims around the world to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir festive, the Labour Party under the factional leadership of Lamidi Apapa has felicitated and urged citizens to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the statement signed and released by the party’s publicity secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, called on all Nigerians to remain united and continue to pray for the peaceful existence of the Country.

The party urged Muslims to emulate Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by him.

The statement reads: “We will continue to pray for our leaders to do things that will take our people out of the poverty and economic crisis that we found ourselves in now, but as citizens, we also must remain committed to the ideals of nation-building.

“As a formidable party in Nigeria, we will continue to put our leaders on their toes to do what is right at the appropriate time and be fair to all without any ethnic or tribal sentiments.

“While we appreciate the sacrifices of all Nigerians, most especially the masses, the party called on the government to immediately roll out palliative measures to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy as Our people can not continue to wait in perpetuity.

“Eid-el-Kabir embodied love, peace and sacrifice beyond the season, and called for tolerance, synergy and cooperation among citizens for the nation to overcome its current challenges.

“We also called on Nigerians to embrace peaceful co-existence exemplified in genuine brotherliness and turn to Allah for forgiveness to rekindle the healing of the land of multi-faceted ills confronting it.

“As a party, we are sure that Nigeria will return to the part of recovery and greatness sooner than later, given the resolve of well-meaning citizens.

“On behalf of all of us in Labour Party, we congratulate our Muslim brothers all over the country on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir,”.