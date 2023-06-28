Tinubu’s Trip To London Not For Medical Treatment – APC Denies Claims

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied viral rumours that President Bola Tinubu‘s unscheduled trip to the United Kingdom after the Paris summit was due to health concerns.

Recall that Tinubu was initially scheduled to return to Abuja after the Paris summit in France, but later proceeded to London for a short private visit, according to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake.

His last-minute change of plan triggered a wave of online speculation, with critics suggesting that the former Lagos governor was secretly seeking medical attention.

Reacting to the rumour, Bala Ibrahim, Director of Publicity for the APC in a chat with Punch, said there was no cause for concern.

He said, “Why is it that every time the president travels, people will speculate that he went for treatment? Yet, not once did any of these speculations come to pass. Everything they speculated against the president didn’t materialise.

“For God’s sake, why can’t they jettison this mentality of ‘the man is sick?’ When you investigate, you will discover those making these silly statements are not doctors. Some are even mechanics. Who is healthy? They should even look at what nature is doing. About three of the speculators have died while the man is moving.

“People should, therefore, stop challenging God. Nobody is 100 per cent healthy and the man himself has said he is contesting to be president, not the kick-boxer of Nigeria. He is doing his job as the Constitution requires.

“We all saw how he stood on the podium for hours during his inauguration. He took the salute, oath of office and allegiance, and even inspected the guard of honour. I think we should cut the man some slack.”

Recall that INFORMATION NIGIRIA, earlier reported that the president in his Sallah message to Nigerians, assured citizens that he is “working day and night” to solve the myriads of challenges facing the country.

“At the moment, our country is going through some challenges especially with our struggling economy and simmering security challenges. While I acknowledge all of these, I want to assure you that they are not insurmountable. I am working day and night with my team, fleshing out solutions. We have started with the decisions taken so far, to reform our economy and remove all impediments to growth,” the president said.