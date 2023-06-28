Sallah: I’m Working Day And Night To Solve Nigeria’s Challenges — Tinubu

As Nigerians join their fellow Muslims across the world to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festivities, President Bola Tinubu has assured citizens that he is “working day and night” to solve the myriads of challenges facing the country.

Recall that President Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Tuesday after a five-day trip to France starting June 22, 2023.

After the two-day summit, the President proceeded to London, United Kingdom, for a “short private visit”, his spokesman, Dele Alake, said in a statement last Saturday, hinting that his principal will be back in Nigeria for the Eid-el-Kabir festivities on June 28 and 29, 2023.

However, Tinubu in a statement personally signed and released on Tuesday, thanked Allah for the grace to witness another Eid.

Tinubu, in the statement titled ‘We Must Multiply Our Good Deeds’, urged Nigerians to remember those who may not be as fortunate to celebrate.

The President said: “Coming as the end of religious activities spanning the first ten days of the Islamic Month of Dhul Hijjah, Eid-el-Kabir enjoins us as Muslims to show mercy and compassion to our fellow humans.

“Eid-el-Kabir is a festival of sacrifice and total obedience to Allah as exemplified in the exceptional action of Prophet Ibrahim.

“There is no greater sense of duty ever recorded in history outside the ennobling example of Prophet Ibrahim in offering his only son Ismail as sacrifice to Allah.

“The best way by which we can demonstrate this example is in how we conduct ourselves in relation to our fellow citizens and in our duties to our beloved country. We must imbibe and manifest those values inherent in Prophet Ibrahim’s life, namely; complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance, selflessness, love and compassion.

“This season, let us endeavour to multiply good deeds with our kindness to our fellow Muslims and others by helping and supporting the weak and vulnerable in our communities. By so doing, we showcase the values and virtues of our faith.

“At the moment, our country is going through some challenges especially with our struggling economy and simmering security challenges. While I acknowledge all of these, I want to assure you that they are not insurmountable. I am working day and night with my team, fleshing out solutions. We have started with the decisions taken so far, to reform our economy and remove all impediments to growth.

“As we embrace the present challenges, we must face the future with vigour and Renewed Hope with the confidence that our tomorrow shall be better and brighter.

“I wish you all a happy Sallah celebration. “