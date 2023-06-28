‘Apologize Within 14 Days Or Visit God’ — Celestial Prophet Warns Pastor Ibiyeomie Over Comment Against White Garment Churches

A Prophet of the Celestial Church of Christ has issued a warning to Pastor David Ibiyeomie, founder of Salvation ministries, over his recent comment about white garment churches.

Information Nigeria had reported Ibiyeomie revealed that he hates white garment churches because they allegedly switch destinies and engage in fetish practices.

He had said: “Do you know why I hate white garment churches? People don’t know why I hate them. if you know what they do, you will never like them.

“They can take your own surname and put it in a bottle of gin and make incantations. As they are doing that, that’s how the boy will be drinking. Ask these ‘cele’ prophets, they will take someone’s name and put inside Kai Kai (local gin) and then read all those demonic psalms and the boy will look at them and say ‘Give me a bottle of schnapp’. The boy was not drinking before.”

However, during a recent sermon, in reaction, the Prophet said that the Salvation Ministries founder made a “terrible mistake” and they expect him to apologise.

According to him, failure to do so, will amount to Ibiyeomie visiting their God.

The cleric said: “I am saying that I want to speak to Mr or Pastor David Ibiyeomie, I am a bonafide celestial prophet. But what he said to we the celestials, he really made a terrible mistake and as a man of God, we are expecting him within that 14 days that supreme evangelist speak against him to apologize. If he did not, this is not a word of threat, he will visit our God.”

