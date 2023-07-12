Abia Govt Confirms Kanu Nwankwo’s Appointment As Enyimba Chairman

Abia State government has confirmed the appointment of former Super Eagles and Arsenal player, Kanu Nwankwo, as Enyimba of Aba’s new chairman.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the former Ajax’s player, replaced Felix Anyansi-Agwu, who led the club for 24 years.

A top source of the Aba Elephants confirmed this to Soccernet.ng, while claiming players and officials of the reigning Nigeria Professional Football League kings are already looking forward to life under the two-time Africa Player of the Year winner.

“It is true that Nwankwo Kanu has been named as our new chairman, but our former boss Anyansi is doing everything possible to hold on to that position,” the source who pleaded anonymity said.

“Well, I don’t know what informed this decision, but in life, only change is constant. I can hint you that most of the players and officials are excited with this development and can’t wait to get going under the football legend.”

However, Governor Alex Otti dissolved the Enyimba board, led by Anyansi-Agwu, shortly after the NPFL Championship Play-off, which the Peoples Elephant won to become the 2022/23 league champions.

Kanu, 46, is expected to lead Enyimba to success in both the CAF Champions League and the 2023/24 season’s league and Federation Cup competitions, which his predecessor won on several occasions.

As Enyimba chairman, the former Iwuanyanwu Nationale star will work with his Ajax Amsterdam former team mate, Finidi George, who is the club’s coach.

Both players were part of Louis van Gaal’s team, which won the UEFA Champions League in 1995.