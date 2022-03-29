Nigeria Vs Ghana: Kanu Nwankwo Tells Super Eagles How To Approach Black Stars In Abuja

Ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup second leg playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana on Tuesday evening, Arsenal legend, Kanu Nwankwo, has told the Super Eagles of Nigeria how to approach their opponent.

Following their 0-0 draw in the first leg last Friday in Kumasi, Nigeria will host Ghana at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The winner over the two legs will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Speaking to reporters at the end of Monday evening’s workout, Kanu said Augustine Eguavoen’s men should try to score early goals and dominate the tie against Ghana in Abuja.

Kanu said, “We go all out, get the result, try to score early goals and settle the game, dominate, and then win, but it is not going to be easy the way I am talking.

“The first match was a good game for us. Knowing all the stuff that happened over there, we know it’s not going to be an easy game, but the boys are up for it, and they did very, very well.

“Now we are in Nigeria so it is time for us to do our own part and I wish every one of us to come and support them, pray for them.

“I know that they are ready and they want to do it and tomorrow’s by God’s grace, we will win.”