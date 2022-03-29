Actress Toyin Tomato Issues Public Statement; Gives Update On The Shoprite Incident

Veteran Nollywood actress Toyin Adegbola popularly known as Toyin Tomato or Toyin Asewo To Re Mecca has finally opened up on the allegations that her daughter stole at the Shoprite mall at Ring Road Ibadan.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that Toyin Adegbola, angrily stormed and caused commotion at Shoprite, Ibadan branch.

In a video that was recorded live on Toyin’s Instagram page, she could be seen lamenting and calling out the management and the staff of Shoprite, Ibadan branch for molesting her daughter after she was accused of shoplifting.

Issuing a public statement, earlier this morning, Tuesday, March 29, she wrote:

“APPRECIATION FOR YOUR SUPPORTS DURING SHOPRITE DEFAMATORY / PUBLIC ASSAULT INCIDENT

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate my colleagues in the film industry, my family, friends, bloggers and my fans all over the world, and indeed all those who reached out to me for your support on the incident that happened at ShopRite, Ring Road, Ibadan on Saturday 26th March 2022.

“I am overwhelmed by your messages of support, phone calls, prayers and words of encouragement concerning the ugly incident of assault and false allegations against my precious daughter by the security staff of Shoprite shopping mall in Ibadan.

“As a mother, I was embarrassed and traumatized by the public assault and false accusations. But your support and words of encouragement have helped me to maintain my stability and at the same time encouraged me to forge ahead in my quest for justice for my innocent daughter.

“However, I feel it is appropriate that I update you on the latest development.

“On Sunday 27th March 2022, the Management of ShopRite Ibadan branch Nigeria stepped in and paid a courtesy visit to my house to apologise to my family over the ugly incident.

“However, I am still awaiting the advice of my lawyer to know the next line of action concerning the incident.

“Once again, I appreciate your support and love for me and my family. God will continue to abide with you and you will never experience shame or reproach.

“Thank you so much and God bless.”