AC Milan Reach Agreement With Villarreal For Samuel Chukwueze

Italian Serie A giants, AC Milan are making key progress in their move for Super Eagles and Villarreal sensational winger, Samuel Chukwueze.

It was gathered that a popular transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, revealed that negotiations are advancing between both clubs.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri have already agreed personal terms with the Nigeria international, who is keen on the move.

INFORMATION NIGERIA, however, reports that Milan will pay €30 million to sign Chukwueze after Villarreal agreed to lower their asking price.

The 24-year-old has one year remaining on his contract with the Yellow Submarine.

He was named Best African player in LaLiga last season.

The Nigerian has racked up significant top-flight experience since coming through the youth ranks at Villarreal.

He has bagged 21 goals and 18 assists in 155 appearances for the Submarines since linking up with the first team in 2018.

The Italian giant have already recruited Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea, but Stefano Pioli is keen to further bolster his midfield options by signing the AZ midfielder.