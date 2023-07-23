Troops Raid ‘IPOB’ Hideout, Arrest Suspect, Recover AK 47 Rifles

Troops of the Nigerian Army and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have uncovered some hideouts of members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Delta State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the joint operation of the security agencies was carried out today, Saturday, July 22, 2023.

According to the Nigerian Army, many IPOB members fled their various camps today in Asaba, Delta State capital, when security operatives engaged them in gunfire on Saturday morning.

Confirming the encounter while addressing journalists in Abuja today, the spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said that some assorted weapons were recovered from their enclaves.

Nwachukwu listed the ammunition recovered as 5 AK 47 Rifles, three pump action semi-automatic rifles, one G3 rifle, one single barrel gun, live cartridges, an electric saw, machetes, an axe and an IPOB flag.

He said, “In a sustained effort to rid Nigeria of criminality, troops of 63 Bde Garrison under the auspices of 6 Division, Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services, have in an ongoing clearance operation, destroyed an enclave of the proscribed IPOB/ESN at Asaba, Delta State, today Saturday 22 July 2023.

“The troops conducted a raid operation on the fortified enclave located in the middle of a forested high ground in the early hours of the day.

“The gallant troops overpowered the IPOB fighters in the exchange of fire that followed the encounter, compelling them to abandon their hideout in disarray. The troops have destroyed the enclave and are exploiting the forest in pursuit of the fleeing fighters.”

He noted that the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja ordered that those threatening the peace of the country should not be treated with the hand of kid gloves.

The army spokesman said Lagbaja commended the troops and other security agencies for their effort in the ongoing operations, charging them to sustain the momentum to restore sanity in the region.