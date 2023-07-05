AC Milan Submit Offer To Sign Samuel Chukwueze

Sensational Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze has gotten the interest of Italian side, AC Milan, following an impressive campaign with Villarreal, where he helped the Yellow Submarines secure a European finish, notching six goals and five assists in 37 league games.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Chukwueze created six big chances last season and completed 53% of his attempted dribbles.

Milan are keen to significantly reinforce their squad this summer following last season’s appalling title defence, where they finished fourth in Serie A, light years away from newly crowned Scudetto champions Napoli.

Chukwueze is expected to replace the highly influential Brahim Diaz, who returned to Real Madrid after his two-year loan stint at San Siro Stadium expired.

The Nigerian has racked up significant top-flight experience since coming through the youth ranks at Villarreal.

He has bagged 21 goals and 18 assists in 155 appearances for the Submarines since linking up with the first team in 2018.

Chukwueze has one year left on his current d,eal and Villarreal are obliged to sell this summer or lose him for nothing next year.

Milan are looking to capitalise on his contract situation at the Estadio de la Ceramica by snapping him up on a cut-price deal this summer.

They have tabled a first bid and are awaiting a reply from Villarreal. The Rossoneri are also closing in on the signing of AZ Alkmaar midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, having tabled a €19 million bid for the Dutchman.

The Italian giant have already recruited Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea, but Stefano Pioli is keen to further bolster his midfield options by signing the AZ midfielder.