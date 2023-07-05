Veteran Rapper, Ruggedman Loses Dad At 88

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman, has lost his father.

Ruggedmam announced the demise of his father via his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Sharing a dark image with a candle in it, the rapper said he doesn’t know how to feel about the situation.

He wrote: “I dont even know how I feel or what to feel. Rip dad”

READ ALSO: First FCT Minister, Ajose-Adeogun, Dies At 96

While discussing with Daily Trust on Wednesday, the rapper stated that his father died at 88 on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Speaking about his late father, the iconic rapper stated that he would miss his dad, most especially as he did not grow up with him as his late father was separated from his mother at an early age.

He said, “Yes I lost my father yesterday. He was ill and before they could take him to the hospital he died. He was about 88 years old when he died. But we thank God for life.

“When it comes to missing him, I have been missing him but I do not want to talk about his death so much. He was separated from my mother so I did not spend so much time with him. He has gone, and he has gone.”

See post below: