Chukwueze Renews Villarreal Contract With €100m Release Clause

by Olayemi Oladotun

Spanish club, Villarreal has tied highly-rated forward, Samuel Chukwueze to a new contract with a renewed €100m release clause.

Samuel Chukwueze and Roc Nation’s management team

The 20-year-old Nigerian is enjoying an impressive rise to prominence for the Yellow Submarine’s first-team squad after only making his debut in November last year.

The player’s former contract at the club contained a €40m release clause.

In his latest contract, the release clause of the highly-rated Nigerian is €100m, that will go down to €80m after two seasons.

