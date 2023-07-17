Adamu: Buharists Now Orphans In APC – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has mocked former President Muhammadu Buhari’s camp in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the Party.

Information Nigeria had reported that Adamu, the former APC chairman, tendered his resignation letter on Sunday night.

Following the development, Monday, Abubakar Kyari, APC Deputy National Chairman (North), took over the affairs of the Party as acting Chairman.

It was alleged that Adamu worked against the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu prior to the presidential primaries and even after he emerged as Party’s candidate.

Adamu is said to be an ardent supporter of Buhari.

In reaction to the build up, Sani, in a post via Twitter made a veiled remark mocking Buhari’s supporters in the APC.

“The Buharists are now orphans; they are purged in their party,” he tweeted.