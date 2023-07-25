Alleged Gun Possession: Court Grants Emefiele N20m Bail

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted bail to the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele in his alleged gun possession trial.

The presiding Judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo released Emefiele on a N20million bail bond with one surety in the like sum.

The judge made the order following the banker’s “not guilty” to a two-count charge filed against him by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

He rejected the Federal Government’s claim that Emefiele was a flight risk. The judge ruled that the government failed to provide any fact to support the claim.

Emefiele, 61, had filed the application through his team of counsel led by Chief Joseph Daudu, SAN, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association.