FG Files Fresh Charges Against Emefiele Over Illegal Possession Of Ammunitions

The Federal Government (FG) has filed a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition against suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, before the Federal High Court in Lagos State.

In the charge sheet sighted on Saturday, the government accused Emefiele of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence.

According to FG, the offence is contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act, Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004, and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.

In the second count, Emefiele was accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a licence, which is contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.

Information Nigeria understands that the case is yet to be assigned to a judge, but according to reports, it will be done next week.

Recall Emefiele has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 10.

Peter Afunanya, spokesman for the DSS, had said it was for “investigative reasons”.

Afunanya, in a statement on Thursday, also disclosed that the agency had charged Emefiele to court following an Abuja High Court ruling.

Count one of the charges reads; “That you, Godwin Emefiele, Male, of No. 8 Colorado Street Maitama Abuja, on or about the 15th of June 2023, at No. 3b Iru Close, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local Government, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had in your possession one (1) Single Barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act, Cap. F28 Laws of the Federation 2004, and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.”

Count two reads: “That you, Godwin Emefiele, Male, of No. 8 Colorado Street Maitama Abuja, on or about June 15, 2023, at No. 3b Iru Close, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local Government, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had in your possession One Hundred and Twenty-Three (123) Rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a licence You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.”